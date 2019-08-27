Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with Fedor robot successfully docks with ISS

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
27 August 2019, 11:21
KOROLEV. KAZINFORM The Soyuz MS-14 manned spacecraft with the Fedor robot (Skybot F-850) has successfully docked with the Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS), a TASS correspondent reported from the Mission Control Center.

«Docking is registered,» a commentator at the Mission Control Center said, TASS reports.

The spacecraft docked with the ISS at 6:08am Moscow time, several minutes earlier than initially planned.

The first docking attempt was planned for 8:31am Moscow time on August 24 but the Soyuz MS-14 failed to dock with the Poisk module.

