    Soyuz MS-13 docked with ISS

    21 July 2019, 10:13

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Soyuz MS-13 manned spacecraft carrying Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, astronauts Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Drew Morgan of NASA onboard, docked with the International Space Station at 01:47 Moscow time (04:47 Nur-Sultan time - editor), Kazinform learnt from TASS.

    Russian Alexander Ovchinin and American astronauts Christina Koch and NickHague welcomed the new crew on board the ISS.

    Soyuz-FG medium-lift launch vehicle with the Soyuz MS-13 manned spacecraft blastedoff Gagarin Pad of Baikonur Cosmodrome at 19:28 Moscow time (22:28:21Nur-Sultan time)

    The crew members will carry out almost 50 research experiments, five ofwhich will be conducted in an autonomous mode, without the crew’sparticipation.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Baikonur Space exploration
