Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Soyuz MS-13 docked with ISS

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 July 2019, 10:13
Soyuz MS-13 docked with ISS

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Soyuz MS-13 manned spacecraft carrying Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, astronauts Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Drew Morgan of NASA onboard, docked with the International Space Station at 01:47 Moscow time (04:47 Nur-Sultan time - editor), Kazinform learnt from TASS.

Russian Alexander Ovchinin and American astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague welcomed the new crew on board the ISS.

Soyuz-FG medium-lift launch vehicle with the Soyuz MS-13 manned spacecraft blasted off Gagarin Pad of Baikonur Cosmodrome at 19:28 Moscow time (22:28:21 Nur-Sultan time)

The crew members will carry out almost 50 research experiments, five of which will be conducted in an autonomous mode, without the crew’s participation.

Baikonur   Space exploration   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10