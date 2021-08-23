Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

Soyuz-2.1b rocket with 34 OneWeb satellites launched from Baikonur space port

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 August 2021, 15:00
Soyuz-2.1b rocket with 34 OneWeb satellites launched from Baikonur space port

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Soyuz-2.1b carrier vehicle with the Frigate upper stage and 34 UK’s OneWeb communication satellites was launched from the Baikonur site, according to the live stream of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos on its website.

The Frigate upper stage separated from the third rocket stage later. Satellites will be separated during several phases, TASS reports.

This is the first launch of OneWeb satellites from Baikonur in this year. It should increase the number of spacecraft of the UK-based company on the orbit to 288.


Baikonur   Space exploration    Russia    Space  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10