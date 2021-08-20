Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 34 OneWeb satellites launch rescheduled

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The launch of a Soyuz-2.1b missile carrier which is meant to place into orbit 34 OneWeb satellites along with the Fregat booster has been rescheduled, the commentator said during the broadcast on Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, website.

«The date was rescheduled to a reserve one,» the commentator noted, TASS reports.

According to the broadcast, the pre-launch preparation was automatically cancelled.

The launch of a Soyuz-2.1b rocket is preliminarily planned for 01:18 a.m. Moscow time on August 21. «According to preliminary data, the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat booster and 34 OneWeb spacecraft as part of the mission No.35 is planned for August 21, 2021 at 01:18:22 (a.m. - TASS) Moscow time,» the statement reads.

The rocket was supposed to blast off on August 20 at 01:23 Moscow time.