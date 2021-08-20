Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 34 OneWeb satellites launch rescheduled

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 August 2021, 12:10
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 34 OneWeb satellites launch rescheduled

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The launch of a Soyuz-2.1b missile carrier which is meant to place into orbit 34 OneWeb satellites along with the Fregat booster has been rescheduled, the commentator said during the broadcast on Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, website.

«The date was rescheduled to a reserve one,» the commentator noted, TASS reports.

According to the broadcast, the pre-launch preparation was automatically cancelled.

The launch of a Soyuz-2.1b rocket is preliminarily planned for 01:18 a.m. Moscow time on August 21. «According to preliminary data, the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat booster and 34 OneWeb spacecraft as part of the mission No.35 is planned for August 21, 2021 at 01:18:22 (a.m. - TASS) Moscow time,» the statement reads.

The rocket was supposed to blast off on August 20 at 01:23 Moscow time.


Baikonur   Russia    Space   Baikonur space center   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10