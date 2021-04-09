Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
9 April 2021, 17:00
Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft

BAIKONUR COSMODROME. KAZINFORM A Russian Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a manned spacecraft named after Yuri Gagarin blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The carrier rocket lifted off from Site 31 of the Baikonur spaceport (the Vostok launch pad) at 10:42 Moscow time. The spacecraft will deliver Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei to the International Space Station (ISS), TASS reports.

The manned spacecraft will be delivered into orbit in nine minutes. Its docking to the space station’s Rassvet module is scheduled for 14:07 Moscow time on April 9.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Baikonur   Russia    Space  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10