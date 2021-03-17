Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket on launch pad at Baikonur Cosmodrome with 38 satellites

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 March 2021, 18:55
Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket on launch pad at Baikonur Cosmodrome with 38 satellites

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – The preparations for launching the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a Fregat booster and 38 satellites have been completed at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier today the carrier rocket was staked on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, according to the press service of Roscosmos.

The blast-off of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a Fregat booster, the CAS500-1 space device, and satellites of J apan, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Russia is set at 12:07am Nur-Sultan time on March 20, 2021.

photo


Baikonur   Space exploration    Space   Baikonur space center  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10