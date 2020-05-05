Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Akmola region

    Sowing campaign launched in Akmola region

    5 May 2020, 12:18

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Farmers of Akmola region have begun sowing cereals, legumes and oilseeds, the regional policy department reports.

    This year the sowing campaign will involve 31.6 thousand units of agricultural machinery. The main agricultural crop is spring wheat. This year the sowing area has been increased by 23.3%, which is 365 thousand ha. Farmers receive state support under «Ken Dala» program.

    It is worth noting that this year the region’s agrarians set themselves the task of sowing 4.9 million hectares, 4.4 million hectares of which will be occupied by legumes, 254 thousand hectares by oilseeds, 181 thousand hectares by fodder, 16.1 thousand ha by potatoes and more than 3 thousand ha by vegetables.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Akmola region Agro-industrial complex development
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wages grew by 22% in Akmola region
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events