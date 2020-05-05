Sowing campaign launched in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Farmers of Akmola region have begun sowing cereals, legumes and oilseeds, the regional policy department reports.

This year the sowing campaign will involve 31.6 thousand units of agricultural machinery. The main agricultural crop is spring wheat. This year the sowing area has been increased by 23.3%, which is 365 thousand ha. Farmers receive state support under «Ken Dala» program.

It is worth noting that this year the region’s agrarians set themselves the task of sowing 4.9 million hectares, 4.4 million hectares of which will be occupied by legumes, 254 thousand hectares by oilseeds, 181 thousand hectares by fodder, 16.1 thousand ha by potatoes and more than 3 thousand ha by vegetables.