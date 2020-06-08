Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Sowing campaign ends in Akmola rgn

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 June 2020, 20:28
KOKSHETAU. KAINFORM - Agrarians of Akmola region have completed the spring sowing time, Kazinform cites the regional internal affairs office.

Cereal and leguminous crops have most of the sown area - 4.4 million ha, with the total area of spring sowing making up 4.9 million ha.

Given the difficult circumstances due to the quarantine regime imposed earlier, the region's agricultural producers managed to end the sowing campaign as planned.

However, more important work is ahead - they will have to cultivate and take good care of sowing areas and fodder conservation, exercise pest control, and many more things.

According to the internal affairs office, 68,000 tons of guaranteed diesel fuel at a reduced price were allocated for the sowing campaign in the region.


