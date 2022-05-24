Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Southern regions of Kazakhstan face water scarcity – Ecology Minister

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 May 2022, 11:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Preparations for crop season has begun in southern regions of Kazakhstan last November, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government’s meeting, the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources touched upon water scarcity some regions in the country are facing.

Of the total volume of water extraction, according to Minister Brekeshev, some 11,6 cubic meters of water fall at continuous flow irrigation. Of these, 97% accrue to four southern regions, including Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions with the total area of irrigation of 1,28 million hectares or 80% of the total area of irrigation lands.

«In recent years southern regions of Kazakhstan have experienced water scarcity. To ensure smooth running of growing season in those regions the preparation works for the season have begun in November 2021,» said Serikkali Brekeshev, revealing a working plan for winter and growing seasons for 2021-2022 had been approved by the ministry.

As per the plan, Kazakhstan will be working with neighboring countries on ensuring additional water release from water reservoir.


