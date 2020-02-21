Go to the main site
    Southern cyclone to affect weather in Kazakhstan this weekend

    21 February 2020, 16:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s state weather agency on Friday said southern cyclone will affect weather in Kazakhstan on February 22-24, Kazinform reports.

    The cyclone will move to the center and east of Kazakhstan on Saturday. It is forecast to bring a mix of rain and snow, black ice, and gusty wind to those parts of the country.

    It will cause snowfalls, blizzard, and bleak wind in the center and east of Kazakhstan on Sunday. Later it will give way to an anticyclone that will bring short cold snap.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

