    Southern and western parts to be hit most by water shortage in Kazakhstan

    20 October 2022, 16:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Water shortage may reach 23.2 cubic kilometers in Kazakhstan by 2030, Kazakh Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshyev told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Given reduction of water resources and increased water withdrawal, water shortage may reach 23.2 cubic kilometers in Kazakhstan by 2030. This is mostly driven by climate change, uneven distribution of water resources in the country causing the burden on waster resources,» said Brekeshev.

    The minister went on to note that the situation gets even worse as each region deals with its own challenges regarding water resources.

    «The country’s eastern part has the most water resources, while the central part (Nura-Sarysu basin) – the least. The southern and western parts of the country heavily depend on the neighboring countries on water,» he said, noting that the south and west are to be hit the most by water shortage.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

