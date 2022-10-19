Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions
Southeast of Kazakhstan to enjoy dry and sunny weather
19 October 2022, 14:36

Southeast of Kazakhstan to enjoy dry and sunny weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for October 20-22, Kazhydromet reports.

The shifting cyclone will bring rains to the greater part of Kazakhstan with heavy precipitations, rains and snow mixed predicted in the northwest at the close of the week. sunny weather without precipitations is expected in the second half of the week. High wind, ice slick and thunderstorms are forecast locally on October 22.


Related news
Kazakh capital to brace for ice slick and ground blizzard Fri
Storm alert issued for greater part of Kazakhstan
Weather warning issued for 5 regions of Kazakhstan
Read also
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
Kazakh capital to brace for ice slick and ground blizzard Fri
Mets predict snow and fog in Kazakhstan Nov 10
Storm alert in effect in greater part of Kazakhstan
Mets predict unsteady weather with snowfall in Kazakhstan Nov 10-12
Foggy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 9
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan Nov 8
Storm alert issued for greater part of Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive