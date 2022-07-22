Qazaq TV
South, souteast of Kazakhstan to brace for severe heatwave July 23-25
22 July 2022 19:16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for the next three days, Kazinform reports.

Unstable weather conditions are to linger in most parts of the country. Rains are predicted.

On July 25, the northwest is to brace for heavy rains with thunderstorms, squally winds, and hail. Only the southeast is to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. Dust tides are expected in the southern section of the country.

The country's west is to see the temperatures fall from 27-42 to 23-35 degrees Celsius during the day.

The mercury is to reach up to 25-38 degrees Celsius in the northwest and center of the country.

22-30 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in the north and east of Kazakhstan.

The south and southeast of the country are to expect 34-46 degrees Celsius temperatures.



