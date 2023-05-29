Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
South Korean FM Park Jin to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 May 2023, 21:14
South Korean FM Park Jin to pay official visit to Kazakhstan Photo from open sources

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin is to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin is to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on May 30-June 1. During he visit, bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu are expected,» said Smadiyarov.

According to him, the sides are to discuss the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-South Korean relations in political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

«An exchange of views on cooperation between the two countries within international organizations and forums, as well as a meeting of the Korean minister with the leadership of the country, is expected,» said the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson.


Kazakhstan and South Korea   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
