South Korean Embassy in Kazakh capital moves to new premises

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Embassy of South Korea unveiled its new building in the Kazakh capital this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According toSouth Korean Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik, it took almost two years toconstruct the five-storeyed state-of-the-art building of the embassy. Constructionworks were finished on December 2018, but it was decided to hold the inaugurationceremony on July 24.





Addressing theguests of the unveiling ceremony, Ambassador Kim Dae-sik said it is symbolicthat the event coincided with the 10th year anniversary of strategicpartnership between Kazakhstan and South Korea. In his words, the sides areplanning to bolster their cooperation in the future.

It was remindedthat Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Moon Jae-in signed the new cooperation agreementthat calls for «Fresh Wind» (fresh cooperation) between Nur-Sultan and Seoulthis April. The agreement embraces more avenues for potential cooperationbetween the two countries, including IT and digitalization, healthcare, thefourth industrial revolution, car assembly, logistics, infrastructure, housing construction,and agriculture.





The Koreandiplomat said that he looks forward to the visit of National Assembly SpeakerMoon Hee-sang who will arrive in Nur-Sultan to co-chair the IV session of thespeakers of Eurasian parliaments.

He also informedthat the Republic of Korea-Central Asia Forum will take place this October andwill be co-chaired by the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and South Korea. As partof the forum, foreign ministers of six countries will focus on the ways tostrengthen cooperation between South Korea and Central Asia.



