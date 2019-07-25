South Korean Embassy in Kazakh capital moves to new premises

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Embassy of South Korea unveiled its new building in the Kazakh capital this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to South Korean Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik, it took almost two years to construct the five-storeyed state-of-the-art building of the embassy. Construction works were finished on December 2018, but it was decided to hold the inauguration ceremony on July 24.

Addressing the guests of the unveiling ceremony, Ambassador Kim Dae-sik said it is symbolic that the event coincided with the 10th year anniversary of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and South Korea. In his words, the sides are planning to bolster their cooperation in the future.

It was reminded that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Moon Jae-in signed the new cooperation agreement that calls for «Fresh Wind» (fresh cooperation) between Nur-Sultan and Seoul this April. The agreement embraces more avenues for potential cooperation between the two countries, including IT and digitalization, healthcare, the fourth industrial revolution, car assembly, logistics, infrastructure, housing construction, and agriculture.

The Korean diplomat said that he looks forward to the visit of National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang who will arrive in Nur-Sultan to co-chair the IV session of the speakers of Eurasian parliaments.

He also informed that the Republic of Korea-Central Asia Forum will take place this October and will be co-chaired by the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and South Korea. As part of the forum, foreign ministers of six countries will focus on the ways to strengthen cooperation between South Korea and Central Asia.