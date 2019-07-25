Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

South Korean Embassy in Kazakh capital moves to new premises

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 July 2019, 13:26
South Korean Embassy in Kazakh capital moves to new premises

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Embassy of South Korea unveiled its new building in the Kazakh capital this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to South Korean Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik, it took almost two years to construct the five-storeyed state-of-the-art building of the embassy. Construction works were finished on December 2018, but it was decided to hold the inauguration ceremony on July 24.

photo


Addressing the guests of the unveiling ceremony, Ambassador Kim Dae-sik said it is symbolic that the event coincided with the 10th year anniversary of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and South Korea. In his words, the sides are planning to bolster their cooperation in the future.

It was reminded that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Moon Jae-in signed the new cooperation agreement that calls for «Fresh Wind» (fresh cooperation) between Nur-Sultan and Seoul this April. The agreement embraces more avenues for potential cooperation between the two countries, including IT and digitalization, healthcare, the fourth industrial revolution, car assembly, logistics, infrastructure, housing construction, and agriculture.

photo


The Korean diplomat said that he looks forward to the visit of National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang who will arrive in Nur-Sultan to co-chair the IV session of the speakers of Eurasian parliaments.

He also informed that the Republic of Korea-Central Asia Forum will take place this October and will be co-chaired by the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and South Korea. As part of the forum, foreign ministers of six countries will focus on the ways to strengthen cooperation between South Korea and Central Asia.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Events   Kazakhstan and South Korea  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty