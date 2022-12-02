Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
South Korean company to build thermal power plant in Zhambyl rgn

2 December 2022, 16:09
ARAZ. KAZINFORM – A South Korean company is to build a thermal power station in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, governor of Zhambyl region, held a meeting with representatives of South Korea’s company Securo. During the meeting, Kim Chung-ho, President of South Korea’s company informed the head of Zhambyl region about Securo’s current activity, investment projects, and development prospects. He spoke of the use of latest technologies in the development of infrastructure projects, architectural design, use of modern approaches in eco-friendly electricity generation, as well as IT sphere.

The governor told about the main areas of the region’s development, spoke in detail about the development of agro-industrial complex, and renewable energy on his part.

«The regional head and the President of the South Korean company discussed thoroughly the issues of realization of joint projects in the energy sector. The company is to build a thermal power station with a capacity of 270MW in the region. 500 jobs are expected to be created. The project is estimated at KZT180bn,» the press service said in a statement.

The sides also considered the prospects for the realization of a project for ferrosilicon production creating 400 new jobs and with a capacity of 60 thousand tons per year.

During the meeting, special attention was attached to the introduction of IT technologies in the construction of Smart-city in the region’s center.

The region’s head noted that all-round support will be rendered by local executive bodies as part of state programs.

Kim Chung-ho commended the efforts to develop the renewable energy sphere and expressed gratitude to the region’s leadership for supporting the projects.


