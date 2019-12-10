South Korea to share experience in road-traffic safety with Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan needs to work out a strategy on preventing road-traffic incidents, this has been announced by a general director of the National Center for roads quality Zamir Saginov, Kazinform correspondent informs.

It should be noted that earlier representatives of the Center made a trip to South Korea. They got acquainted with the experience with the South Korean colleagues in road-traffic safety.

According to his words, traffic safety in Kazakhstan is mainly monitored in the cities of republican status. He stressed that it is needed to increase a number of pedestrian crossings. Saginov informed that the main part of road accidents occur due to poor crosswalks illumination.

Speaking to the correspondent Mr.Saginov added that the Asian Development Bank, under the order of the Economy Ministry, conducted an analysis and reported that one dead person brings damage to the economy in the amount of KZT109 million, one seriously injured - KZT16 million. Thus, in 2018 our country suffered a loss of KZT550 billion from road-traffic accidents. Basically, people under 50 die in road accidents; they are accounted for economically active population.

Note that in 2018, more than 3 thousand people died in road accidents in Kazakhstan. «This problem must be addressed comprehensively. The country has to increase the number of additional interchanges, tougher penalties for traffic violations, fully finance maintenance and construction of roads, limit speed rate and much more. It is necessary to develop a strategy on the prevention of road-traffic accidents.

The expert noted that one of the main causes of road accidents in Kazakhstan is the collision of vehicles and animals. If an animal causes an accident involving a car or other vehicle, the owner of the animal will usually be responsible. Saginov said that Kazakhstan should tighten punishment towards owners of animals which were involved in road accidents.