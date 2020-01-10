South Korea sentences Kazakh man to 2.5 years in prison over hit-and-run accident

SEOUL. KAZINFORM – Kazakh man was sentenced to almost three years in jail in South Korea for his involvement in a hit-and-run accident which left a seven-year-old boy seriously injured, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar24.

The South Korea court ruled the Kazakh national will spend two years and six months behind bars.

The boy’s parents reportedly refused to pardon the convict and meet with his mother. Moreover, they had to quit their jobs in order to care for their son since the tragic incident in September 2019. The parents claim they have already spent over $50,000 on their son’s treatment.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh national was extradited from Kazakhstan to South Korea over his suspected involvement in the hit-and-run accident resulting in the serious injury of the boy, 7. The suspect hit the boy on a road in Changwon on September 16, fled the scene and returned to Kazakhstan.

As an illegal immigrant, the Kazakh man had no driver’s license and drove somebody else’s car on the day of the incident. That is why the South Korean police had problems identifying the suspect and tracking him down.

After the involvement of the Kazakh authorities and local police the suspect was persuaded to enter South Korea voluntarily and surrender himself to the local police.

The convict’s lawyer plans to appeal the court decision.