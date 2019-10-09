Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Darkhan Kydyrali meet in Bishkek

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 October 2019, 13:12
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov has met with President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali. Member of the Academy, professor Kadyraly Konkobayev participated in the meeting too, Kazinform reports citing the Kyrgyz President's press service.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation in education and scientific research activities.

The Kyrgyz Leader thanked the International Turkic Academy for assistance in organization of the activities dedicated to the 90th anniversary of world-famous writer Chingiz Aitmatov in 2018 and for the help in popularization of Manas epos.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov pointed out the Academy’s contribution to the organization of international conferences, forums and workshops devoted to the Turkic history, culture and famous Turkic people. He stressed that the issues of the cultural and humanitarian cooperation played a huge role in development of the relations among the countries.

President Jeenbekov expressed hope that the oncoming international conference dedicated to the 950th jubilee of publication of Yusuf Balasaguni’s Kutadgu Bilig will be held at a high level.

Darkhan Kydyrali informed Sooronbay Jeenbekov on the current activity and priority plans set to the Academy in the nearest period.

Darkhan Kydyrali expressed readiness for the expansion of cooperation with the educational and research institutions of Kyrgyzstan for further popularization of the Turkic history and culture.

