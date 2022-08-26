Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World and Crisis

    Sony to increase PS5 price citing global economic developments

    26 August 2022 18:45

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Sony will increase the retail price of its PlayStation 5 video game console in select markets because of global economic developments such as inflation, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

    «We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries,» Jim Ryan wrote in a blog.

    The rise in the price will be effective in select markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. There will be no increase in the US.



    Photo: aa.com.tr
    World and Crisis
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    2 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    3 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    4 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28