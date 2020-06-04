Go to the main site
    Сoncept for financial technologies and innovations development presented by NB

    4 June 2020, 19:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The National Bank of Kazakhstan and the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market have presented a draft Concept for the development of financial technologies and innovations in the financial market, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the National Bank.

    The meeting was held in an online format. It was chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank, Yeszhan Birtanov.

    The event was attended by over 60 representatives of the financial market. The purpose of the Concept is to create an environment for the development of innovations, stimulate collaboration between market participants and build a friendly environment for fintech areas. Developing the document, the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market made an analysis of the domestic fintech market, took into account recommendations of international organizations as well as global experience of the Bank of England, central banks of Singapore, Australia and other countries.

    The project includes three main areas - «Digital Regulator», «Digital Infrastructure» and «Living Environment».

    National Bank of Kazakhstan
