Some schools shift to distance learning as frosts persist in rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Schools in some regions of Kazakhstan were authorized to shift to distance classes due to freezing temperatures on January 10, Kazinform reports.

0-9 grades in Karaganda city, 0-11 grades in some schools in East Kazakhstan, 0-11 grades in Kostanay city, 1-11 grades in Pavlodar, 1-11 grades in Uralsk, 0-4 grades in Atyrau region, as well as 0-11 grades in Astana, Semey, Aktobe cities are moving to online schooling.