Some schools shift to distance learning as frosts persist in rgns

10 January 2023, 07:49
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Schools in some regions of Kazakhstan were authorized to shift to distance classes due to freezing temperatures on January 10, Kazinform reports.

0-9 grades in Karaganda city, 0-11 grades in some schools in East Kazakhstan, 0-11 grades in Kostanay city, 1-11 grades in Pavlodar, 1-11 grades in Uralsk, 0-4 grades in Atyrau region, as well as 0-11 grades in Astana, Semey, Aktobe cities are moving to online schooling.


Теги:
