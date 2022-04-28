Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Some schools in Beijing switch to online teaching

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 April 2022, 17:43
Some schools in Beijing switch to online teaching

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Some schools in Beijing have moved their classes online after students were found to be infected with COVID-19 in the latest resurgence, Xinhua reports.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 138 local infections had been logged in Beijing since April 22, involving eight districts, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, adding that children from six schools and two kindergartens accounted for 31 percent of the infections.

Some primary and secondary schools, and kindergartens in the city's Xicheng, Dongcheng, Haidian and Chaoyang districts have started online teaching since Thursday. Students are required to undergo regular nucleic acid testing in their communities as part of stringent anti-epidemic measures.

Starting Wednesday, all primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and secondary vocational schools in Tongzhou District have suspended offline teaching, and students in primary and secondary schools have begun attending lessons from home through remote teaching platforms.

Three communities in Beijing were classified as high-risk areas for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and five others as medium-risk areas, bringing the total number of high-risk areas for COVID-19 to five and medium-risk areas to 16.


China   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year