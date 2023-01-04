Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 465.93 eur/kzt 494.91

    rub/kzt 6.53 cny/kzt 67.8
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Some people missing as snow storms hit Kazakhstan

    4 January 2023, 20:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The rescuers search for men went missing as snow storms hit Atyrau, Karaganda, and Ulytau regions. The helicopters cannot join search operations due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform reports referring to the Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.

    Besides, 79 road sections countrywide are closed due to deterioration of weather conditions.

    The republican emergency situations response headquarters and regional headquarters in Abai, Akmola, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar and Zhetysu regions started their work. For the past 24 hours the rescuers evacuated 735 people, including 137 children, stuck in snow. More than 200 people, as well as 16 children, are staying now at temporary warming centres.

    4,163 people and 1,343 vehicles of the Kazakh Emergency Situations, Interior Ministries are involved in rescue operations.


    Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Incidents Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Death toll in US winter storm climbs to 63
    Popular
    1 Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
    2 Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
    3 January 6. Today's Birthdays
    4 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
    5 Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan