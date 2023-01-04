Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Some people missing as snow storms hit Kazakhstan

4 January 2023, 20:41
Some people missing as snow storms hit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The rescuers search for men went missing as snow storms hit Atyrau, Karaganda, and Ulytau regions. The helicopters cannot join search operations due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform reports referring to the Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.

Besides, 79 road sections countrywide are closed due to deterioration of weather conditions.

The republican emergency situations response headquarters and regional headquarters in Abai, Akmola, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar and Zhetysu regions started their work. For the past 24 hours the rescuers evacuated 735 people, including 137 children, stuck in snow. More than 200 people, as well as 16 children, are staying now at temporary warming centres.

4,163 people and 1,343 vehicles of the Kazakh Emergency Situations, Interior Ministries are involved in rescue operations.


Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

Related news
Death toll in US winter storm climbs to 63
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan extends open skies regime
Qazaqstan Halqyna charity fund donates over 2bln tenge to Bloody January victims
Highway closed in Kostanay region as weather worsens
Musical Christmas at Astana Opera
Chief coach of Kazakh men's boxing team appointed
Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
News Partner
Popular
1 Research warns about infant deaths caused by rotavirus
2 Kazakhstan held flag installation ceremony of new members of UN Security Council in New York
3 Almaty residents lay flowers to Tagzym memorial
4 18 people suspected of organizing January unrest – Prosecutor General
5 Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev

News