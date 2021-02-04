Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Some Majilis Deputies got vaccinated against COVID-19

    4 February 2021, 11:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Deputies Zarina Kamasova, Larisa Pavlovets and Galymzhan Yeleuov have been given COVID-19 vaccine jabs today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

    Along their medical colleagues the deputies are among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the initial stage of mass vaccination in the country. Before their election to the Majilis they had worked in medical facilities fighting the coronavirus infection.

    The deputies said that they felt fine after the inoculation.

    According to the Majilis’ press service, vaccination of other deputies is to take place in March as part of the next stage and in line with the Health Ministry’s schedule. Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin will not be inoculated as he had been infected with COVID-19 and is said to have a sufficient amount of antibodies.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Parliament Majilis Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region