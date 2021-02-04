Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Some Majilis Deputies got vaccinated against COVID-19

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 February 2021, 11:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Deputies Zarina Kamasova, Larisa Pavlovets and Galymzhan Yeleuov have been given COVID-19 vaccine jabs today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

Along their medical colleagues the deputies are among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the initial stage of mass vaccination in the country. Before their election to the Majilis they had worked in medical facilities fighting the coronavirus infection.

The deputies said that they felt fine after the inoculation.

According to the Majilis’ press service, vaccination of other deputies is to take place in March as part of the next stage and in line with the Health Ministry’s schedule. Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin will not be inoculated as he had been infected with COVID-19 and is said to have a sufficient amount of antibodies.

