Some classes put under quarantine in Zhambyl region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy head of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department of Zhambyl region Baglan Kydyrbayev told a briefing how many classes were put under quarantine in the region since the start of the new academic year.

59 pupils were tested positive for coronavirus in the region. Taraz city authorities decreed to put one of the 2nd classes at school #2 under quarantine, 48 schoolchildren and their teachers moved to learning online.

12 coronavirus cases were detected among school, kindergarten and university teachers.



