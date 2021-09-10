Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Some classes put under quarantine in Zhambyl region

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 September 2021, 21:46
Some classes put under quarantine in Zhambyl region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy head of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department of Zhambyl region Baglan Kydyrbayev told a briefing how many classes were put under quarantine in the region since the start of the new academic year.

59 pupils were tested positive for coronavirus in the region. Taraz city authorities decreed to put one of the 2nd classes at school #2 under quarantine, 48 schoolchildren and their teachers moved to learning online.

12 coronavirus cases were detected among school, kindergarten and university teachers.


Zhambyl region    Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA