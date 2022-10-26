Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Some 9,000 square meters of burning warehouse’s roof collapses in St. Petersburg

    26 October 2022, 08:44

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The roof of a burning warehouse in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg collapsed at an area of around 9,000 square meters, the deputy head of the city’s emergencies ministry department, Igor Titenok, told TASS on Wednesday.

    «A roof collapse at an area of 9,000 square meters has occurred,» he said.

    The official said the firefighting effort is complicated by the fact that the nearest water sources are located at the distance of between 1 and 1.5 kilometers, and so the fire was spreading rapidly at the very beginning.

    «The blaze was reported to firefighters too late, because by the time the first crew arrived, the fire has already engulfed the area of 1,000 square meters,» Titenok said, adding that no casualties have been reported.

    The fire broke out late on Tuesday and was initially said to engulf the area of 1,000 square meters of the 24,000-square-meter warehouse. Later, the area of the fire grew to 6,000 square meters and then doubled to about 12,000 square meters. A firefighting train is used in the effort to tackle the blaze.

    A total of 160 firefighters and 45 items of special equipment are also involved, the Russian emergencies ministry’s press service told TASS on Wednesday. Emergencies sources earlier told TASS a section of the building’s outer wall had collapsed.

    Photo: tass.com
    Russia World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
    Russia records 5,680 daily COVID cases, 61 deaths — crisis center
    Russia records 5,380 daily COVID cases, 63 deaths — crisis center
    Russia records 4,431 daily COVID cases, 64 deaths — crisis center
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays