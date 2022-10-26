Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Some 9,000 square meters of burning warehouse’s roof collapses in St. Petersburg

26 October 2022, 08:44
Some 9,000 square meters of burning warehouse’s roof collapses in St. Petersburg
26 October 2022, 08:44

Some 9,000 square meters of burning warehouse’s roof collapses in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The roof of a burning warehouse in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg collapsed at an area of around 9,000 square meters, the deputy head of the city’s emergencies ministry department, Igor Titenok, told TASS on Wednesday.

«A roof collapse at an area of 9,000 square meters has occurred,» he said.

The official said the firefighting effort is complicated by the fact that the nearest water sources are located at the distance of between 1 and 1.5 kilometers, and so the fire was spreading rapidly at the very beginning.

«The blaze was reported to firefighters too late, because by the time the first crew arrived, the fire has already engulfed the area of 1,000 square meters,» Titenok said, adding that no casualties have been reported.

The fire broke out late on Tuesday and was initially said to engulf the area of 1,000 square meters of the 24,000-square-meter warehouse. Later, the area of the fire grew to 6,000 square meters and then doubled to about 12,000 square meters. A firefighting train is used in the effort to tackle the blaze.

A total of 160 firefighters and 45 items of special equipment are also involved, the Russian emergencies ministry’s press service told TASS on Wednesday. Emergencies sources earlier told TASS a section of the building’s outer wall had collapsed.

Photo: tass.com


Related news
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Russia records 5,680 daily COVID cases, 61 deaths — crisis center
Russia records 5,380 daily COVID cases, 63 deaths — crisis center
Read also
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News