Some 800 treated for COVID-19

12 November 2022, 09:44

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of November 12 some 796 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan with 79 staying in the hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

Of which 7 are in critical condition, 2 in extremely critical condition, and 1 is on life support.