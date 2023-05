ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 29 the Kazakh capital held the community clean-up day as part of the Green Astana ecological campaign. Some 8,000 trees were planted across the city, Kazinform cites the akimat's press service.

Over 62,000 people joined to clean up their communities. As a result more than 3,000 tons of waste was collected over 3.3 million square meters across the city.