    Some 8,000 daily get vaccine against COVID-19 in Karaganda region

    12 July 2021, 17:10

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 314,023 people received the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, while 170,958 the 2nd shot in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

    According to head of the healthcare department Gamal Toksambayev vaccination is underway in the region. Some 7,000-8,000 people get COVID-19 vaccine a day.

    43,291 coronavirus cases were recorded in Karaganda region. 38,229 recovered from coronavirus. He stressed that the region remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’. Delta strain is spreading. The region is getting ready for worsening epidemiological situation.

    There are more than 6,000 COVID-19 beds, 375 beds for children.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

