Some 70,000 kids to start school in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM «Students may attend schools in person this year if the epidemiological situation in Turkestan region is stabilized,» head of the regional human resources development department Rakhimbek Zholayev told a briefing.

There are 61,515 teachers working at schools of the region. Out of which 58,820 were vaccinated against COVID-19. 18,753 out of 23,932 technical employees also got the vaccine. All the employees working in schools will be fully vaccinated by the start of the new academic year for the sake of children's safety.

He noted that 69,939 children will start school this year in the region. 47,266 applications or 78% were submitted as of today.

He stressed that additional textbooks for 1,3,7 and 8 grades and for children with special needs will be purchased in the region.

78 schools are being built in the region now. 44 of them will be put into operation this year. 130 more new schools will be constructed by 2025.



