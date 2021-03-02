Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Some 60 kids treated at rehabilitation centre in Kazakh capital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 March 2021, 21:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The city rehabilitation centre Qamqorlyk turns into a rehabilitation centre for children with special needs. It provides treatment free of charge, the city administration’s official website reads.

The centre is designed for children with neurological deficits. The centre experts apply a special multidisciplinary approach. Neurologists, rehabilitation therapists, psychologists and speech pathologists work there. The centre may welcome 50 kids a day. Each patient receives treatment for 21 days. Annually some 600 children may be treated there.

It is the brand new rehabilitation centre in Nur-Sultan. It is situated at the city children’s hospital #1. It was opened with support of the Elbasy, Fund of the First President and Samruk Kazyna Fund.

It is noteworthy, several rehabilitation centres unveiled in the capital city last year. Such centres will also be opened this year as the city administration pays great attention to creating conditions for disabled people.


