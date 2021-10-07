Go to the main site
    Some 60,000 receive treatment for COVID-19

    7 October 2021, 09:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 55,956 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of October 7, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    Out of which 9,562 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 46,394 are receiving outpatient treatment.

    747 patients are in critical condition, 206 in extremely critical condition, while 124 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 2,063 new coronavirus cases.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
