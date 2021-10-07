Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Some 60,000 receive treatment for COVID-19

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 October 2021, 09:17
Some 60,000 receive treatment for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 55,956 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of October 7, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Out of which 9,562 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 46,394 are receiving outpatient treatment.

747 patients are in critical condition, 206 in extremely critical condition, while 124 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 2,063 new coronavirus cases.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali