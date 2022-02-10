Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Some 6,000 kids contracted Omicron since early Jan in Kazakh capital

    10 February 2022, 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told a briefing about number of coronavirus cases in children registered since the beginning of the year, Kazinform reports.

    80% out of total coronavirus cases account for adults, 53% of which fall on people aged 25-55. The share of children in the age of 0-17 accounts for 17%, 28.2% of them account for teens aged 12-17.

    She added that 5,929 COVID-19 cases were recorded in pupils, 365 of them studied in -person, 3,354 studied online. 2,219 contracted viruses during their vacations until January 17.

    She also reminded that since February 14 this year all the schools the nationwide will switch to in-person learning.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Education Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023