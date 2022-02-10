Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Some 6,000 kids contracted Omicron since early Jan in Kazakh capital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 February 2022, 16:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told a briefing about number of coronavirus cases in children registered since the beginning of the year, Kazinform reports.

80% out of total coronavirus cases account for adults, 53% of which fall on people aged 25-55. The share of children in the age of 0-17 accounts for 17%, 28.2% of them account for teens aged 12-17.

She added that 5,929 COVID-19 cases were recorded in pupils, 365 of them studied in -person, 3,354 studied online. 2,219 contracted viruses during their vacations until January 17.

She also reminded that since February 14 this year all the schools the nationwide will switch to in-person learning.


