Some 55,000 with special needs study at schools
23 September 2022, 13:11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of children with special educational needs has grown this academic year in Kazakhstan, the Enlightenment Ministry’s press service reports.

Over 49,000 kids with special needs studied at the inclusive classes in 2021-2022 against 55,000 this year thanks to special conditions created at schools and development of new legal acts.

In his Address to the Nation the Head of State stressed that education should be available and inclusive. To this end secondary schools create conditions for children with special needs such as building wheelchair ramps, special hand rails, and other devices for unhampered access to schools. Besides, teachers-assistants help special children adapt to school.


