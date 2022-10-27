Go to the main site
    Some 5,000 flu cases recorded in N Kazakhstan

    27 October 2022, 17:30

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 4,839 acute respiratory viral infections were reported in North Kazakhstan since the start of the epidemiological season that is 5% as compared to the last year, Kazinform reports.

    The most cases were recorded in children under 14 years old of 3,422 cases or 71%.

    Flu cases were reported in the region from October 14. 19 laboratory confirmed Type B flu were detected so far.

    The region started flu vaccination. 47,639 people were vaccinated at large.

    Sanitary doctors recommend stay home if someone feels sick to curb further spread of infection.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region Healthcare
