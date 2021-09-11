Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Some 46.5 million Russians receive at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine

    11 September 2021, 14:20

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Around 46.5 million people in Russia have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine and some 39.8 million have received both shots, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday, TASS reports.

    «As many as 46.5 million Russians have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection with the first component and some 39.8 million have received both shots,» she said.

    To date, more than seven million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. According to Russia’s sanitary watchdog, at least 80% of the population, or more than 90 million people, need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. Golikova said earlier that this goal could be attained by November 1, 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning