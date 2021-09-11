Some 46.5 million Russians receive at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 September 2021, 14:20
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Around 46.5 million people in Russia have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine and some 39.8 million have received both shots, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday, TASS reports.

«As many as 46.5 million Russians have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection with the first component and some 39.8 million have received both shots,» she said.

To date, more than seven million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. According to Russia’s sanitary watchdog, at least 80% of the population, or more than 90 million people, need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. Golikova said earlier that this goal could be attained by November 1, 2021.


