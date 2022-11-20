Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Some 40% of Kazakhstanis voted in presidential elections

20 November 2022, 12:55
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan revealed the provisional election results, Kazinform reports.

«According to the commissions of regional centres and cities of republican significance 38.55% of total citizens included into the lists have cast their ballots as of 12:05 p.m. November 20,» CEC member Assylbek Smagulov told a briefing.

43.67% voted in Abai region, 40.13% in Akmola region, 44.48% in Aktobe region, 25.83% in Almaty region, 40.42% in Atyrau region, 27.55% in West Kazakhstan, 41.29% in Zhambyl region, 42.18% cast their ballots in Zhetysu region, 44.99% in Karaganda region, 42.87% in Kostanay region, 43.46% took the votes in Kyzylorda region, 41.19% in Mangistau region, 44.23% in Pavlodar region, 43.64% in North Kazakhstan, 64.21% in Turkistan region. 52.22% in Ulytau region, 41.86% in East Kazakhstan.

19.33% went to the polls in Astana, 16.89% in Almaty and 34.41% in Shymkent.

As earlier reported, the presidential elections started in 15 regions of Kazakhstan.


News