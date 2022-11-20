Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Some 40% of Kazakhstanis voted in presidential election

20 November 2022, 12:55
Some 40% of Kazakhstanis voted in presidential election

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan revealed the provisional election results, Kazinform reports.

«According to the commissions of regional centres and cities of republican significance 38.55% of total citizens included into the lists have cast their ballots as of 12:05 p.m. November 20,» CEC member Assylbek Smagulov told a briefing.

43.67% voted in Abai region, 40.13% in Akmola region, 44.48% in Aktobe region, 25.83% in Almaty region, 40.42% in Atyrau region, 27.55% in West Kazakhstan, 41.29% in Zhambyl region, 42.18% cast their ballots in Zhetysu region, 44.99% in Karaganda region, 42.87% in Kostanay region, 43.46% took the votes in Kyzylorda region, 41.19% in Mangistau region, 44.23% in Pavlodar region, 43.64% in North Kazakhstan, 64.21% in Turkistan region. 52.22% in Ulytau region, 41.86% in East Kazakhstan.

19.33% went to the polls in Astana, 16.89% in Almaty and 34.41% in Shymkent.

As earlier reported, the presidential election started in 15 regions of Kazakhstan.


Related news
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take an oath on November 26
Presidential elections in Kazakhstan were open and transparent, mission of Organization of Turkic Countries
The last polling station abroad in San Francisco completes its work
Read also
CEC announces final results of Nov 20 presidential election
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take an oath on November 26
Iranian Leader congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election victory
Official commentary by Kazakh Foreign Office on OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission's statement
Kazakh, Pakistani Presidents hold phone talk
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Tokayev on victory in presidential elections
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Tokayev on election as President of Kazakhstan
Kazakh presidential elections were in line with universal democratic principles – CIS IPA observers
News Partner
Popular
1 Head of State receives Karaganda rgn governor Zhenis Kassymbek
2 KAZAKH INVEST attends Intl Liaoning Investment and Trade Fair in China
3 COVID in Italy: Admissions up 9.8%, ICUs up 21.7%
4 Election campaign was in strict compliance with democratic norms – KazISS expert
5 Kazakh presidential elections were in line with universal democratic principles – CIS IPA observers

News